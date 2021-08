Stockton, CA – Connor Phillips struck out a career-high 12 batters in the Modesto Nuts’ 8-0 shutout of the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Phillips (W, 6-3) started with a flash for the Nuts (43-38) by striking out the side in the first inning. The Texan retired the first six he faced before giving up a lead off infield single in the third. He promptly stuck out the next three to record eight strikeouts after facing just ten hitters in the first three innings.