ADATA has created a new SSD external enclosure in the form of the EC700G RGB offering an external storage solution that is compatible with both PCIe and SATA SSDs as well as supporting multiple M.2 SSD sizes and USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity. The EC700G support both the most common M.2 2280 dimensions as well as M.2 2242 and M.2 2230 providing speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. The EC700G is also a great way to store lots of console game titles and can help to quicken game loading times for a more seamless experience. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.