IslandWalk residents take aqua interval classes to heart

By TAMI GARCIA GONDOLIER CORRESPONDENT
yoursun.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLEN PARK — IslandWalk resident Mary Zuhdi is providing new aqua interval cardio classes on Saturday mornings beginning at 10 a.m. at the community’s resort center pool. Zuhdi’s class involves short bursts of intense movement with rests in between — this type of training — high intensity interval training — recommended by more experts.

