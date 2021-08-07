IslandWalk residents take aqua interval classes to heart

Starting a training routine takes time, but with the right approach, it can be an enjoyable and beneficial experience. These workouts require very little equipment and can be taught by an excellent fitness trainer who knows his way around. It is important to establish a training routine and stick to it, as well as the duration and type of training you perform. Some days you may only have time for a short 7-10 minute workout, which can offer health benefits for beginners. Therefore, it is important to manage time from the start so you can see how you are improving and stay motivated day in day out.