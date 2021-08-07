Widows’ brunch described as ‘self-care day’

There is an often quoted statement about entrepreneurs that I believe is attributed to Manish Sabharwal: "Entrepreneurship is the art of staying alive long enough to get lucky." That has always felt true for me — so much of being an entrepreneur is managing the "down" days and getting cash flow to grow, but not putting yourself out of business in the process. And while there are those insane stories of entrepreneurs who get a huge investment within a year (or go public quickly), it really is a long game for most of us — at least those of us who survive. As we all know, most startups don't make it. In 2019, the failure rate of startups was about 90%. Terrible odds! It takes a lot of grit and determination to make it in that 10% of successful startups, but it also takes more than that.