Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Widows’ brunch described as ‘self-care day’

restorationnewsmedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA widows’ brunch and self-care spa day is planned for Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Omega Resource Center, 300 Fairview Ave. SW. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and registration starts at 9:30. Organizer Terry McGuire became a widow in January after the death of her...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Widows#Brunch#The Omega Resource Center#Eventbrite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
HealthPleated-Jeans.com

Self-Care Sunday (15 Pics)

One of the most difficult things to do in adult life is to take good care of yourself. As your responsibilities stack higher and higher, most people’s instinct is to put yourself last. Don’t do that. What do they tell you during the pre-flight instructions? Attach your oxygen mask before...
Petspawtracks.com

5 self-care tips if you’re grieving a beloved pet

When a person you love dies, everybody expects that you’ll feel sorrow and grief and may withdraw from social activities for a while. They’ll sympathize and offer support. Unfortunately, when it comes to grieving the death of an animal companion, not everyone is so understanding. Some people just can’t relate to the strength of the human-animal bond. To them, the deceased animal was “just a pet” that can easily be replaced. Here are five self-care tips to help you cope with the loss of your beloved pet.
Skin Careyucatanmagazine.com

Self-care: Where to pamper yourself in Mérida

What does the word “pamper” mean to you? If you are thinking of intensive self-care, things that feel good and healthy, and well-deserved breaks from everyday life, we are on the same page. Here are some of my favorite indulgences in Mérida:. Mani, Pedi, Facial. Tai Spa: provides an array...
YogaNorwalk Hour

6 Self-Care Tips for Busy Entrepreneurs

There is an often quoted statement about entrepreneurs that I believe is attributed to Manish Sabharwal: "Entrepreneurship is the art of staying alive long enough to get lucky." That has always felt true for me — so much of being an entrepreneur is managing the "down" days and getting cash flow to grow, but not putting yourself out of business in the process. And while there are those insane stories of entrepreneurs who get a huge investment within a year (or go public quickly), it really is a long game for most of us — at least those of us who survive. As we all know, most startups don't make it. In 2019, the failure rate of startups was about 90%. Terrible odds! It takes a lot of grit and determination to make it in that 10% of successful startups, but it also takes more than that.
YogaThrive Global

3 Self-Care Activities for the Body that Soothe the Stressed-Out Mind

It’s safe to say that 2020 hit the nation (myself included) incredibly hard. Between new daily schedules like working from home to health-related worries, stress levels went through the roof. Dealing with the new normal was difficult, and it was so important for me to establish easy activities and routines to keep my stress at a manageable level.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

3 Meditation tips to add to your self-care routine

SAN ANTONIO – There’s no doubt the past year has brought along more stress for many people. One way to help relax and relieve stress is the art of mediation. “Meditation is something that you don’t need external things to do it,” MelMarie Yoga owner Melissa Aguirre said. “There are so many benefits that have been shown through research from the physiological standpoint of what meditation can do to the body and to the brain.”
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Almost Dies Of Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Men with Black Eyes Met on a Plane and Had a Conversation

Two men boarded the same plane and also had their seat numbers next to each other. After they settled down for the flight, they discovered they both sported a black eye. The men were so surprised that they started a conversation to find out how each of them ended up with a black eye. The first guy explained that when he got to the airport in the morning, he went to the ticket counter where he met the woman who handed tickets to customers.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy