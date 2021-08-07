2018 Silver Sky Metallic Toyota RAV4

With only two generations since the Toyota Tundra first came to market in 1999, it's fair to say that the full-size pickup is a standout ambassador for Toyota's legendary reliability and prominence in the US truck market. Some might see its age as a downside compared to newer trucks like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 that dominate the sales charts, but the Tundra remains a reliable workhorse and a capable off-road truck in TRD Pro guise. Propelled by a 5.7-liter V8 with 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque, the Tundra can be had in either 4x2 or 4x4 form and is able to tow up to 10,200 lbs. Its lazy transmission, choppy ride quality, and outdated interior work against its redeeming qualities, but the Tundra pickup still has a place in the market. Ahead of a full redesign for 2022, Toyota invited us to test drive the outgoing pickup. Does the Tundra wear its years with pride, or is it simply an old dog incapable of running with the puppies?