2018 Silver Sky Metallic Toyota RAV4

Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Nice, ONLY 18,591 Miles! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, CD Player, Bluetooth, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, ALL WEATHER LINER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player,...

iPod
Toyota
EPA
Cars
Buying Cars
2017 Toyota Avalon

The Toyota Avalon has been serving upscale accommodations since the 1995 model year. Today, it is still one of the best choices in this class, if you like your cars as comfortable as an old pair of shoes. Its optional—and segment-exclusive—hybrid powertrain sips fuel, its cabin is well-built and spacious, and a suite of active safety features is standard. The driving experience won’t pique the interest of enthusiasts, though, and there are a few quibbles that hold the Avalon back from platinum status.
2018 Super White Toyota RAV4

PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! XLE trim. Nice. Sunroof, CD Player, Bluetooth, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth,...
2015 Silver Ice Metallic Chevrolet Impala

Nice, LOW MILES - 56,406! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Blind Spot Monitor, WiFi Hotspot, Cross-Traffic Alert, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum...
2018 Alloy Silver Metallic Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

EPA 28 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Nice, GREAT MILES 40,885! Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, ACCESSORY CARPETED FLOOR MATS & PORTF... ACCESSORY TONNEAU COVER READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart...
2017 Ingot Silver Metallic Ford Explorer

Great Shape. PRICE DROP FROM $35,989, $2,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Captains Chairs, Turbo Charged, 4x4, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled...
1997 Toyota New Model Green Toyota Tacoma

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. TOYOTA NEW MODEL GREEN 1997 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 4WD 5-Speed Manual 2.7L I4 COMPLETE FRAME OFF RESTORATION, ONLY 71000 ACTUAL MILES, LIKE NEW TRUCK, THOUSANDS SPENT TO MAKE NEW, UNDER BODY GREEN BEDLINER, MICKEY THOMPSON WHEELS, OFF ROAD TIRES, ONE OF A KIND, SPECIAL BUILD, OVER 1 YEAR IN RESTORING, TRAILER HITCH, TRD OFF ROAD BADGING, TRDPRO BADGING DECAL, 4WD.
2021 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD First Test: It's No Wonder This Thing’s a Hit

Calling something "the Cadillac of" its milieu carries as much weight today as it did when Cadillac actually earned the self-administered title, "The Standard of the World." Calling something "the Camry of" isn't going to catch on, not least of all because it doesn't have the same aspirational cache, but it's really a big compliment. The Toyota Camry may not be most popular car in the country anymore, but its legacy as a sales and segment leader is something product planners worldwide would kill for. To say the 2021 Toyota RAV4 is the Camry of crossovers is high praise, indeed—and it just so happens to come from the same maker.
Toyota bZ4X Concept

Toyota is finally starting to show a prominent step in electric vehicle engagement with the introduction of the bZ4X concept model, making it one of seven BEV lineups ready to arrive by 2025. Design. To prove their effort, Toyota is pouring a lot into the development of the Toyota bZ4X...
2021 Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat Ram 1500

Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP. Big Horn trim, Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat exterior. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety...
2014 Barcelona Red Metallic Toyota Tacoma

Clean. Barcelona Red Metallic exterior and Graphite interior, Tacoma trim. CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. READ MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars on the Motor Mile provides another...
Ed Wallace: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota, the company that put hybrids on the map with its Prius, has a new plug-in hybrid SUV. But car critic Ed Wallace says good luck finding one to buy.
2017 Midnight Black Metallic Toyota Camry

FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! SE trim, Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. Nice. Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering...
2019 Brilliant Silver Metallic Nissan Rogue

Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City!, $1,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up Camera, CD Player CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart...
2021 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda Accord

10 Speakers, 17" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 450-Watt AM/FM/HD Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
2019 Dark Sky Metallic GMC Yukon

Very Nice. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Quad Seats, Tow Hitch, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH... DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
2022 Toyota Sienna

The 2022 Toyota Sienna is an impressive minivan worthy of a place on any family’s shopping list. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Sienna? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Sienna is a spacious, family-oriented minivan that competes against the Honda Odyssey, Chrysler Pacifica, and Kia Carnival.
2016 Alabaster Silver Metallic Honda HR-V

EPA 32 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Nice, GREAT MILES 26,110! EX trim. Moonroof, Heated Seats, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...
2021 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2021 Nissan Rogue: Two Princes

No matter how many times MotorTrend trumpets the all-around goodness of the Honda CR-V, some people are determined to shop elsewhere. One stumbling block is likely the CR-V's small 7.0-inch touchscreen that loudly calls attention to the SUV's age. If that tech makes the Honda a no-go, then the search likely expands to two other popular compact SUVs: the Toyota RAV4 and the Nissan Rogue. The RAV4 lineup offers remarkable breadth and style, but don't overlook the Nissan. The new Rogue is good. Really good.
2021 Toyota Tundra

With only two generations since the Toyota Tundra first came to market in 1999, it's fair to say that the full-size pickup is a standout ambassador for Toyota's legendary reliability and prominence in the US truck market. Some might see its age as a downside compared to newer trucks like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 that dominate the sales charts, but the Tundra remains a reliable workhorse and a capable off-road truck in TRD Pro guise. Propelled by a 5.7-liter V8 with 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque, the Tundra can be had in either 4x2 or 4x4 form and is able to tow up to 10,200 lbs. Its lazy transmission, choppy ride quality, and outdated interior work against its redeeming qualities, but the Tundra pickup still has a place in the market. Ahead of a full redesign for 2022, Toyota invited us to test drive the outgoing pickup. Does the Tundra wear its years with pride, or is it simply an old dog incapable of running with the puppies?
2019 Toyota RAV4: Choosing the Right Trim

2019 was the first year for the current RAV4 design. It was a radical departure from the previous RAV4 models, with aggressive styling, more power, and more modern features when it debuted. If you’re looking at a used Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, or Hyundai Santa Fe, you owe it to...

