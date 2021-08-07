Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP1CS_0bKf6NDn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bKf6NDn00 After adding over 718,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 600,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, metro area consists of Caddo Parish, Bossier Parish, and De Soto Parish. In the past week, there were an average of 46.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Shreveport residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 26.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Shreveport residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in De Soto Parish. There were an average of 51.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in De Soto Parish during the past week, the most of the three parishes in Shreveport with available data.

Case growth in the Shreveport metro area is relatively uniform at the parish level. In Bossier Parish, for example, there were an average of 46.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any parish in Shreveport yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in De Soto Parish.

While De Soto Parish is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Shreveport area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of August 3, there were a total of 11,484.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in De Soto Parish, the third most of the three parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,721.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In De Soto Parish, unemployment peaked at 10.6% in April 2020. As of April 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 5.6%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending August 3. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending August. 3 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending July. 27 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 De Soto Parish 27,289 51.3 25.5 11,484.5 293.2
2 Caddo Parish 245,831 46.1 23.2 11,874.0 313.6
3 Bossier Parish 126,499 46.1 32.5 12,377.2 248.2

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Unemployment#Louisiana#Public Health#Americans#Bossier Parish#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
Related
SocietyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where The Fewest People Live Below The Poverty Line

More than 60% of Americans will spend at least a year of their lives in poverty, according to a recent analysis conducted by a professor of social welfare at Washington University. Since COVID-19 reached the United States in early 2020, the financial situation of millions of Americans has deteriorated, even as a number of the […]
Mississippi StateWJTV.com

Fastest-growing counties in Mississippi

From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of...
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

Louisiana's Current COVID-19 Surge Is Its Worst Yet

In Louisiana, which now has the country's highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered an indoor mask mandate and offered a stark warning:. "Nobody should be laboring under the misapprehension that this is just another surge," Edwards said Monday. "We've already had three of these. This is the worst one we've had thus far."
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Georgia

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in South Carolina

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy