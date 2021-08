Apple’s much-lauded privacy efforts hit a sour note a few days ago when it announced a new feature intended to protect children by reporting illegal content that has been stored on a user’s iCloud Photos account. While those on both sides of the argument agree that kids have to be protected by cracking down on Child Sexual Abuse Material or CSAM, critics argue that this system could be potentially abused by other governments. Apple now clarifies that it won’t be the case since it will consider the CSAM detection’s rollout on a case-to-case basis per country.