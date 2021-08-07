Wildcats return to gridiron with core group

HARLETON — Harleton’s football team returned to fall practice after what athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said was a good season for the Wildcats. “We had almost 100 percent attendance over the summer,” Little said. “We looked it up and I think there were only seven kids total who hadn’t shown up over the summer so we had good attendance. The kids came in shape, ready to go. Obviously, it’s our third year in the system so there’s a lot of retention. We started Monday with putting stuff in. The JV and freshman kids were struggling a little bit but the varsity kids knew what we were doing. They were ready to go out and start running plays. I was pleased with that. They were flying around with great energy.”