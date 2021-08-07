A lands bill is no substitute for a sustainable plan

In his op-ed of July 26th, Eric Blumensaadt asks if the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act (SNEDCA), otherwise known as the Clark County Lands Bill, is a “done deal”. This statement is problematic and let me explain why. He begins by talking about development and then conservation. He admits, “The latter part is known among Nevada environmentalists as the ‘greenwashing’ of what is really a sprawl bill. And it is this sprawl all the way to Jean that is so troublesome.”