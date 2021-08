One dive was all it took. Almost two weeks had passed since Tom Daley won synchro gold with Matty Lee, enough time to knit a medal pouch and a fetching cardigan that has no place in the Tokyo heat. But in a flash and a gentle splash he announced himself as a serious medal threat in the men’s 10m final, and he never looked back.Daley’s opening dive drew nines from the judges and put a score of 98.60 on the board, enough for second place behind China’s Cao Yuan. After three dives Daley led, narrowly, and only his failure...