Friedman: US women's soccer losing to Canada was a shock | Opinion
I’m on vacation so forgive me if I seem a bit all over the place in this week’s column. It’s only because I am. Allow me to begin with my shock and disappointment upon hearing the news that the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) lost again, this time to Canada. It’s bad enough to lose but to lose to Canada just makes it worse. The United State has a population of over 332 million people whereas Canada’s is just over 38 million and it’s cold there most of the year.www.dailyadvance.com
