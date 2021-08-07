Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Livestock Market Report Week Ending 8-6-2021

southeastagnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the weekly livestock market reports for Alabama, Florida, and Georgia for the week ended August 6, 2021, compiled by the Livestock Market News Service for all three states. AL Livestock Market Report:. At Alabama Livestock Auctions, for the week ending August 6, 2021, receipts at 21 markets totaled...

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Feeder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Two New Market Reports Will Boost Cattle Price Transparency

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced they will start two new market news reports this week. They are designed to provide additional insight into formula cattle trades and help promote fair and competitive markets. Gary Crawford has more details. The National Daily Direct Formula Base Cattle report is being...
Agricultureruralradio.com

USDA will begin issuing new market reports

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, it will issue two new Market News reports based on Livestock Mandatory Reporting (LMR) data. Specifically, these two new reports will include the following information:. The National Daily Direct Formula Base Cattle reports will enable...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures tumble on uncertain pork demand

CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell sharply on Monday, with the benchmark October contract down its daily limit on worries about a seasonal increase in hog supplies and uncertain demand for U.S. pork, analysts said. CME October hog futures settled down 3...
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Virginia Market Trends: Aug. 10

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on Aug. 6:. IN VIRGINIA, state graded feeder cattle mostly 2.00 to 26.00 higher with largest increase coming from heavier, weaned and vaccinated cattle. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales mostly steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Wheat .08 higher. Corn mostly .04 to .19 lower, new crop mostly .04 lower. Soybeans .25 to .99 lower, new crop .49 lower.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Sharp Lean Hog Losses Soften Cattle Trade

Traders once again were spooked by tumbling lean hog futures prices. October lean hog contracts posted limit losses for the second time in the last three days. Pressure was limited in cattle trade, although buyers were hard to find given the general bearish market tone. Cattle futures closed lower Monday...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Increased Beef Values Draw Cattle Gains

Nearby live cattle trade has bounced higher Tuesday morning as spillover support from surging boxed beef values has been hard to ignore from a futures market standpoint. Hog futures remain under additional pressure as nearby contracts continue to test summer lows. Trade attention has moved back to the live cattle...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Gathering Data on Feral Swine Damage to Livestock Operations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has announced they will be conducting a Feral Swine Livestock Damage survey to measure the costs of feral swine damage to livestock operations. The survey is conducted in cooperation with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Wildlife Services.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cash Cattle May Trade Early

Livestock futures were in peril early in the session Friday, but futures rejected the selling pressure roaring back to close higher for the day. This did not change the charts for cattle, leaving them rangebound. Hogs will need to gain support from cash and cutouts to extend gains. Cattle: Higher...
Agricultureirei.com

Third-generation poultry producer acquired for $4b, while meat prices increase

Sanderson Farms, the third-largest poultry producer in the United States, will be purchased by Cargill and Continental Grain Co. for $4.53 billion. Sanderson Farms sells frozen chicken to several U.S. retailers and restaurants. Upon completion of the transaction, Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a...
AgricultureJackson County Pilot

Local livestock producers may qualify for pandemic assistance

Local livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack recently announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in remarks at...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

FeedList, Hay Hotline connect livestock feed buyers, sellers

Drought is creating forage shortages throughout North Dakota this year, which means producers will have to find alternative sources of feed for their livestock. North Dakota State University and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture can help connect those who need feed with those who have it. Farmers and ranchers...
Agricultureagfax.com

Rice Market: Upside Potential Requires Confirmation Acreage Estimates Are Too High

Mostly lower trade this week as September rice futures lost ground Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, giving up a combined 48 ½ cents in three days of trading. Corn and soybeans offered no spillover help as the milder weather and scattered rains in key states pressured those markets. It was also a week of positioning ahead of the upcoming August 12 USDA supply/demand and Crop Production reports.
Agricultureagfax.com

Weekly Cotton Market Review – USDA

Average spot quotations were 19 points lower than the previous week, according to the USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service’s Cotton and Tobacco Program. Quotations for the base quality of cotton (color 41, leaf 4, staple 34, mike 35-36 and 43-49, strength 27.0-28.9, and uniformity 81.0-81.9) in the seven designated markets averaged 86.31 cents per pound for the week ending Thursday, August 5, 2021.
AgricultureEnid News and Eagle

Thursday’s USDA reports may be catalyst for grains

Howdy market watchers. Well, those cooler temps sure were nice while they lasted, but all bets are off starting again next week. Triple digits return Monday, but so do improved rain chances. While some areas have seen showers, just about everywhere could use a drink for soybeans setting pods and early winter wheat about a month away from being planted. The thought of fall temperatures is most welcome, although we have to get through August first, a most critical time for many summer crops. The next 30 days show hotter-than-normal temp probabilities for the Midwest, High Plains and Western states with drier-than-normal probabilities concentrated in the High Plains. The lower temp probability for parts of Oklahoma, Texas and the South hopefully are still ahead with largely normal to above precip predicted.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Higher on Good Demand, Lower Corn Prices

Futures prices are trading higher for both live and feeder cattle contracts early Wednesday, while October hogs are a little lower. October live cattle and September feeders are a little higher early Wednesday, still getting a break from Tuesday’s lower grain closes, while the market waits for cash trade to develop.
AgricultureFairfield Sun Times

Gianforte seeks USDA help in expediting livestock export certificates

(The Center Square) – As most of Montana suffers from widespread drought, the state's ranchers also now face challenges from delays in livestock export certificates. Gov. Greg Gianforte sent a letter Monday urging U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to fix the delays. “In the face of severe drought...
AgricultureMain Line Media News

Calf crop numbers surprise pre-report estimates

Last week’s USDA Cattle Inventory report indicated beef cow numbers are continuing to decrease. The report indicated the beef cow herd was down 2% from a year ago, representing a 650,000-cow decrease from the previous year. Heifer retention numbers were down 2.3%. These numbers run opposite of dairy cow numbers....
Grocery & Supermaketnews-shield.com

Beekeeper runs business like a livestock producer

INDIANOLA, Iowa — “I think there’s a bee on your lens.”. When Jason Foley made that innocent statement, I knew it was going to be a different kind of interview. To be honest, there were also plenty of bees on various parts of my body and clothing. But it isn’t often I have to remove one from my camera lens.
Agriculturepanolawatchman.com

Ag Report: Understanding the marketing of cull cattle

Last week we looked at the potential economical importance our cull cattle and bulls can have on our local operations profits. Additionally, we explained the different grades cull cattle will fit into along with price relationship between the different grades. This week we will close out this discussion looking into management options producer can take to maximize returns on those cull cattle. When looking at marketing cull cattle, caution should be practiced. Not every cull can return profits by simply adding weight. If marketing these cull animals directly to a packing plant, cattle that grade high cutter and utility will result in discounted prices due to them having too much external fat. Routinely, packers discount what they classify as fat cattle. Unlike with feedlot cattle, cow processors sort carcasses according to the described criteria; they are not graded by a USDA grader or stamped with the packer grades. Additional discounts to be aware of when selling directly to packers would be for light carcasses. Those carcasses weighing less than 350 lbs. can receive up to a $15/cwt discount. Carcasses falling into the light category would mostly likely come from those cattle in the canner grade. To compensate for this at the sale barn, you will notice that thin, emaciated cattle always are discounted by the buyers. With this thought, honestly and truthfully, the most competitive area to market cull cattle remains through the local auction barn where you can take advantage of multiple buyers competing against each other. The following are a few changes in management to consider if they appear to be profitable in your operational management of cull cattle. Add weight to thin cull cows before selling. This is particularly valuable when cows are BCS 3 or lower at culling. High quality forage efficiently replenishes muscle mass on cows. Extremely old cows may not gain as efficient as younger cows, and you should consider culling old cows before they lose their teeth. Besides having lower cull weight and value, such cows have also weaned lighter calves than the younger cows for probably at least two years. Target a BCS of 5 for light muscled cows and BCS 5-6 for heavier muscled cows. Sell cows before they become fat (BCS 8-9). Fat cows are discounted for low lean yield regardless of their potential to classify as Breaking Utility. Explore selling directly to a packer on a prearranged price. Caution should be exercised! Bids are more competitive at local auctions. Only knowledgeable producers should attempt to market good quality cows directly to a packer. Market crippled cattle directly to a packer, without going through usual marketing channels. Cows with other blemishes, such as bad eyes, probably should also be sold directly to a packer. Consider cull cows as an asset and handle them as such. Bruising is a major problem with cull cows. Most bruises are caused by rough handling and hauling from the time they are sorted at the ranch until they are processed at the cow plant. Sell early before all that is left is a shell of a cow. Try not to market cows that are too thin or too fat. Sell before blemishes become problems. Sell crippled cattle and cows with obvious blemishes directly to the packer. Eliminate small, framed cows, which produce less pounds of saleable product of less value to the ground meat processor, a double loser. Reasonable cow weights should be 1,000 to 1,250 pounds. Moderate framed cows (frame score 5) with average muscling in a BCS 5 should weight from 1,150 to 1,250 pounds at maturity. If you have any question pertaining to this topic or any others, contact Lee Dudley at the Texas AgriLife Extension Office at (903) 693-0300 Ext. 160. Additionally, keep your eyes out starting Aug. 1 for this article in its entirety located in our Monthly AgriLife Newsletter “The Panola Extension.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy