Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Clay Helton Recaps First Practice of USC's Fall Camp

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 3 days ago

USC Football's first fall practice is officially in the books.

After a two-hour training session without pads, Head Coach Clay Helton walked up to the media stand for the first time since 2019. Helton began his post-practice press conference by sharing his overall thoughts and impressions from the teams Friday session.

“Good practice today” said Helton. “We’ve got 25 practices to establish these guys roles. There is really some great competition going on,” Helton said. “Right now I love to see the competitive level these guys are doing and really establishing their roles over the next 25 practices.”

The Trojans have a rigorous training schedule over the next few weeks, with 25 fall practices set to prepare for their season opener against San Jose State. Clay Helton stressed the importance of using every practice to evaluate each position and player accordingly. With the departure of six former Trojans for the NFL and transfer portal losses, USC is left with several critical positional needs to fill. A few questions that still remain unanswered are:

- Who will start at running back?

- Who will clinch the starting left tackle spot?

- Will Jaxson Dart or Miller Moss be named QB2?

- Can Korey Foreman and Raesjon Davis learn Todd Orlando's system quick enough to make immediate impacts this fall?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VThsW_0bKf3fo800
John McGillen/USC Athletics

USC's next practice takes place Saturday, August 7, at 3:30 p.m. The Trojans will take Sunday off to recover before hitting the field again on Monday.

[WATCH: USC Fall Camp Practice #1 | Clay Helton Talks Defensive Line Depth]

[WATCH: USC Fall Camp Practice #1 | Clay Helton Talks Veteran Players Leading Freshman]

-----

You may also like:

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Promo Photo: John McGillen/USC Athletics

Comments / 0

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
459
Followers
442
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Todd Orlando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Usc Athletics#American Football#Usc Football#Social Media#Twitter#Usc Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Clay Helton reveals expectations for USC this year

Some coaches use media days to downplay expectations, or use some sort of vague phrasing to indicate that the program's expectations are not those of the general public. But USC coach Clay Helton did not mince words when he was asked at Pac-12 Media Days, "the key thing for you to be successful this year."
College Sports247Sports

Pac-12 Media Day: Top Clay Helton Quotes

USC Head Coach Clay Helton joined Kedon Slovis and Drake London at the W Hotel Tuesday for Pac-12 Media Day. Helton returns for a sixth full season leading the Trojans. The media chose USC to win the Pac-12 South ahead of Utah (183, six first-place votes), Arizona State (170, six first-place votes) and UCLA (135, one first-place vote). The 49-year-old Helton, who has been at USC since 2010, is 45-23 (.662) as the Trojan head coach, with 12 victories over AP Top 25 teams, including 3 in the Top 5 and 4 in the Top 10. He was 5-1 in a pandemic-shortened 2020.
College SportsCBS Sports

2021 Pac-12 Media Days takeaways: New commissioner faces realignment, expectations high for Clay Helton at USC

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff laid out a clear set of priorities for the conference Tuesday that emphasizes success in football and men's basketball amid the shifting dynamics of college sports. Speaking before the league's football Media Days event, Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 "will make all of our football-related decisions with the combined goals of optimizing CFP invitations and winning national championships."
College Sports247Sports

USC Football: Clay Helton says Trojans have 'responsibility' to put selves at championship expectations

The Pac-12 Conference has not had the success on the football field it would like in recent years -- the league has not fielded a College Football Playoff team since 2016 -- but there is hope that a renaissance within the conference may be on its way under the leadership of new commissioner George Kliavkoff. The Pac-12's new chief, who replaced Larry Scott earlier in the summer, has not been shy about his view of what the conference is capable of, and it's something that USC head coach Clay Helton is taking a little inspiration from as the 2021 season looms.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: USC defensive line drills from day one of Trojan fall camp

The Trojans started fall camp on Friday, getting ready for the 2021 football season. Above are some highlights of the defensive line drills at the beginning of practice led by defensive line coach Vic So'oto. This was from the very first practice of the fall, so the players are still...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLallfans.co

Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp

Raiders running back Theo Riddick has retired from the NFL after spending parts of seven seasons in the league, the team announced Friday afternoon. Riddick, 30, was placed on the COVID-19 list to open camp and was moved to the reserve/retired list on Friday. The sixth-round pick out of Notre...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At some point, Lawrence will take over starting quarterback duties in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew is hoping to push that back as far as possible, though. The Jaguars quarterback had a brutally honest comment...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 26

Fifth-year NFL tight end Jake Butt has retired from the league at 26 years old. Featured on a list of players added to reserves on Wednesday, Butt has officially called it quits. Reasoning for his retirement decision has yet to be released. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out Butt’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy