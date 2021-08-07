Clay Helton Recaps First Practice of USC's Fall Camp

USC Football's first fall practice is officially in the books.

After a two-hour training session without pads, Head Coach Clay Helton walked up to the media stand for the first time since 2019. Helton began his post-practice press conference by sharing his overall thoughts and impressions from the teams Friday session.

“Good practice today” said Helton. “We’ve got 25 practices to establish these guys roles. There is really some great competition going on,” Helton said. “Right now I love to see the competitive level these guys are doing and really establishing their roles over the next 25 practices.”

The Trojans have a rigorous training schedule over the next few weeks, with 25 fall practices set to prepare for their season opener against San Jose State. Clay Helton stressed the importance of using every practice to evaluate each position and player accordingly. With the departure of six former Trojans for the NFL and transfer portal losses, USC is left with several critical positional needs to fill. A few questions that still remain unanswered are:

- Who will start at running back?

- Who will clinch the starting left tackle spot?

- Will Jaxson Dart or Miller Moss be named QB2?

- Can Korey Foreman and Raesjon Davis learn Todd Orlando's system quick enough to make immediate impacts this fall?

John McGillen/USC Athletics

USC's next practice takes place Saturday, August 7, at 3:30 p.m. The Trojans will take Sunday off to recover before hitting the field again on Monday.

[WATCH: USC Fall Camp Practice #1 | Clay Helton Talks Defensive Line Depth]

[WATCH: USC Fall Camp Practice #1 | Clay Helton Talks Veteran Players Leading Freshman]

-----

You may also like:

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Promo Photo: John McGillen/USC Athletics