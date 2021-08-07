Fake news: Compression of perspective is a LIE
A lie. A myth. Malarkey. Hokum. Hogwash. That’s what 'compression of perspective' is, according to a couple of prominent online stories. 'Compression of perspective' is a term that has been used by photographers for decades, to describe the effect of using longer lenses to visually 'compress' the fore, mid and background of an image. This results in objects and environments in the background looking bigger, and it also flatters the elongated features of a human subject.www.digitalcameraworld.com
