Fake news: Compression of perspective is a LIE

Elinchrom has been very quiet over the past few years. But today, the company is announcing its new Elinchrom One lights. They've been doing some reorganization, and that's apparent with their new CEO. Simon Whittle is around 30 years old, and he's worked with the company for many years. It's nice to see a millennial at the head of a company, and that's why I've got some new-found hope for Elinchrom. When you think of Elinchrom, you're most likely thinking of the Ranger series of battery packs and lights. But, they're doing something new, and these lights are totally different. Better yet, it's not a rip-off of some Chinese-made product.