Photography

Fake news: Compression of perspective is a LIE

By James Artaius
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago
A lie. A myth. Malarkey. Hokum. Hogwash. That’s what 'compression of perspective' is, according to a couple of prominent online stories. 'Compression of perspective' is a term that has been used by photographers for decades, to describe the effect of using longer lenses to visually 'compress' the fore, mid and background of an image. This results in objects and environments in the background looking bigger, and it also flatters the elongated features of a human subject.

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

