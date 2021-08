The Nikon Z fc is an unapologetically retro camera with all the mod cons you’d expect from a current mirrorless model. Its aluminium dials are a joy to operate and the body looks so pretty you’ll likely display the camera when it’s not in use. But the Z fc isn't all style and no substance. Thanks to sharing the Z 50's internals, performance and image quality are excellent, so there are few compromises to be made for the extra style. Only the slippery body shape, along with the relative shortage of DX-format native Z-mount lenses, go against the Z fc. But even with these considerations, if you dig the retro aesthetic, the Z fc is still worth every penny.