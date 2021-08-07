Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Younker makes his mark right away with Grand View football

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines) Quynton Younker, of ACGC, exceeded his expectations as a freshman on the Grand View football team.

The defensive lineman will look to win a starting job as a sophomore. “I went in at first just trying to make the travel quad and then I found my way on to the field and kept working at it and got some varsity time. I just want to continue working to hopefully earn a starting spot this upcoming year.”

Getting on campus early allowed Younker to put himself in position to play right away. “I came in with the early guys last year. There’s two groups that come in and I was with the first group. The coaches just sat me down and said we were pretty young and if I kept working at it I would find my way on and I found a spot.”

Younker outlines what he’ll be trying to do to distinguish himself in fall camp. “I just have to show out and show my coaches I can earn the starting spot.”

Even though he’s had early success at the college level, it hasn’t hasn’t all come easily for the 6’3″ 245 pounder from Adair. “In high school I was probably one of the biggest guys in the whole state, but transitioning into college I had to compete with guys my same size and even bigger. I use my strength and people don’t expect me to be as quick as I am, but I can beat guys off the ball and get by them.”

Younker says Grand View is ranked preseason #5 and brings a lot of guys back. Their goal is to compete for a national championship. The season starts August 28th against Central Methodist.

