Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall, TX

Maverick teachers, staff return to campus, vow to make Marshall ISD 'district of choice'

By Bridget Ortigo bortigo@marshallnewsmessenger.com
Marshall News Messenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall ISD teachers and staff on Friday celebrated the start of the 2021-22 school year by sharing why Marshall ISD is their “district of choice.”. As Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley officially welcomed her more than 800 employees back to work on Friday during the district’s convocation ceremony, each campus principal took a turn explaining why Marshall ISD was their “district of choice.”

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall, TX
Education
City
Marshall, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Football#Vow#The Marshall Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign

(CNN) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will resign, one week after the release of a report by the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women, ending his decade leading the state and heading off a potential impeachment by New York's Democratic-led legislature. "The...
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy