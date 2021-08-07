Cancel
Ray scheduled to start for Toronto against Boston

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Boston Red Sox (64-47, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (58-49, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -172, Red Sox +149; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will play on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 29-23 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .461 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .638.

The Red Sox are 31-25 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 12-4. Alek Manoah earned his fourth victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Toronto. Nathan Eovaldi took his seventh loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 56 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 57 extra base hits and 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .285 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .254 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Jarren Duran: (health protocols), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
