Megill, Mets to take on Suarez, Phillies

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Mets (56-53, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (57-53, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-1, 2.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.04 ERA, .79 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -109, Mets -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will meet on Saturday.

The Phillies are 32-21 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .407 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Mets are 23-33 on the road. New York’s lineup has 116 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads the club with 24 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Kyle Gibson recorded his eighth victory and Didi Gregorius went 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Marcus Stroman took his 11th loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .509.

Baez leads the Mets with 24 home runs and has 69 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

