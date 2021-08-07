Cancel
Barria scheduled to start for Angels at Dodgers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (56-54, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-45, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-0, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -307, Angels +247; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 34-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles is slugging .422 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Angels have gone 26-28 away from home. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .252 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .303.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-3. Austin Warren earned his first victory and Jack Mayfield went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Garrett Cleavinger registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is batting .274.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 37 home runs and has 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .266 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

