Alzolay expected to start for the Cubs against the White Sox

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chicago White Sox (64-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-59, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .96 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-11, 4.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +176, White Sox -210; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Chicago will square off on Saturday.

The Cubs are 31-22 in home games in 2020. Chicago is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Willson Contreras leads the team with 40 total runs batted in.

The White Sox are 26-26 on the road. Chicago has hit 121 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 20, averaging one every 19 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-6. Liam Hendriks earned his sixth victory and Brian Goodwin went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Manuel Rodriguez took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras leads the Cubs with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .429.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 39 extra base hits and 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .241 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

