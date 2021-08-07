Cancel
Luzardo scheduled to start for Marlins at Rockies

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Miami Marlins (47-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-61, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 6.70 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-6, 4.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -159, Marlins +139; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Miami will square off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 36-21 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .296.

The Marlins have gone 20-36 away from home. Miami has slugged .372 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .470.

The Rockies won the last meeting 14-2. German Marquez earned his 10th victory and C.J. Cron went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Colorado. Sandy Alcantara registered his 10th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 42 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 19 home runs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .306 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

