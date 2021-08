Italy set a world record pace to take gold in the Olympic 2020 men's team pursuit final, beating Denmark in a tense final. The Italians had started fast but in the final 2km started to see their lead over Denmark go the other way. With just over two laps to go though Filippo Ganna took up the front of Italy's line and put in a phenomenal effort to pull them back to just over a 10th of a second ahead of Denmark, narrowly beating the world champions to the line to take gold.