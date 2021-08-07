Mainspring of Ephrata requests use of Main St. for annual holiday festivities
When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Aug. 2. What happened: Council heard a request from Mainspring of Ephrata to hold its annual holiday festival leading up to the arrival of Santa Claus. Mainspring, which is a consolidation of three civic organizations — Downtown Ephrata Inc., Ephrata Alliance and the Ephrata Economic Development Corp. — wants to hold this year’s event on Friday, Nov. 26.lancasteronline.com
