Bradford County, PA

Bradford County COVID cases and state cases are on the rise (free to read)

By RYAN LEMAY Staff Writer
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradford County COVID-19 cases are slowly increasing according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. In this week’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Update, the department showed Bradford County with a 4.9% rate from July 30 to Aug. 6, compared to the 3.3% rate from the previous seven days. The incidence rate per 100,000 residents also increased from 13.3 to 26.5. Confirmed cases increased from eight to 16.

