Prayer vigil tonight for injured Hanceville students

FreeImages

The Hanceville community will come together Saturday to hold a public vigil for the victims of a Thursday car accident involving four Hanceville students, including one middle school girl who was severely injured.

The single vehicle wreck occurred near Garden City shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday. No fatalities were reported. Though the students’ names are being withheld because of their minor status, at least one of the victims, a female, remained in the hospital Friday with significant injuries that could necessitate a lengthy recovery.

Since Cullman County Schools do not convene until Wednesday, Aug. 11, much of the outpouring of community support concerning the accident has so far spread across social media, where a Facebook post issued the call for tonight’s candlelight prayer vigil.

“The Hanceville community is praying for these kids and their families,” said Hanceville High School principal Daniel Wakefield on Friday. “We’re hoping nothing but the best for them, and of course we’re hoping and praying that all of them will be able to return to school and to their lives.”

The vigil is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. this evening at Hanceville’s Veterans Park.