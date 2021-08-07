Cancel
Midland, MI

Midland's LeRoy Smith writes new book

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland writer LeRoy Smith has penned a novel, "Nearly Nuclear." When Consumers Power’s plan to build a nuclear power plant in Midland, Michigan, was announced in 1967, it promised to free Michigan residents from expensive, dirty, coal-fired electricity and to keep Dow Chemical operating in the state. But before the plan could be completed, the facility was called an engineering nightmare, a financial disaster, a construction boondoggle, a political headache, and a regulatory muddle.

