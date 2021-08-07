First Alert - Periods of rain and storms could impact your weekend plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep an umbrella and the First Alert Weather app handy this weekend. Multiple rounds of rain and storms will likely impact southern Wisconsin Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will not be a washout, though. It is not going to be raining everywhere all day long on Saturday or Sunday. If you do have outdoor plans, make sure you know what you are going to do if a downpour or thunderstorm finds you.