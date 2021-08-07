Kendall Graveman Corkscrews a Hitter Into the Ground, Shatters Bats — the Mad James Harden-Like Magic of the Astros’ New Relief Star

Kendall Graveman has turned himself into one of the elite relievers in baseball. And an Astros difference maker. (@astros) Suddenly, the most exciting Houston Astro is the one who casual fans do not even think of. The one who breaks bats with the dramatic flair that James Harden breaks ankles. The one who probably needs to make more of an impact in October than Max Scherzer if the Astros are going to win another World Series. Kendall Graveman is all that and more.