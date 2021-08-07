Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Ron Nyren on Delving into San Francisco’s Storied History

By New Books Network
Literary Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Nyren’s The Book of Lost Light—winner of Black Lawrence Press’s 2019 Big Moose Prize and finalist in the 2020 David J. Langum, Sr. Prize in American Historical Fiction—tells the story of Joseph Kylander, whose childhood in early 20th-century San Francisco has been shaped by his widowed father’s obsessive photographic project and by his headstrong cousin Karelia’s fanciful storytelling and impulsive acts. The 1906 earthquake upends their eccentric routines, and they take refuge with a capricious patron and a group of artists looking to find meaning after the disaster. The Book of Lost Light explores family loyalty and betrayal, Finnish folklore, the nature of time and theater, and what it takes to recover from calamity and build a new life from the ashes.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Photography#Black Lawrence Press#Big Moose Prize#Karelia#Finnish#Pictorialists#The Paris Review#The Missouri Review#The North American Review#Glimmer Train Stories#Mississippi Review#The O Henry Awards#Urban Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy