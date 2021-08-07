A Novel That Invokes History — But Can't Quite Define It

In her most recent book The President and the Frog, Carolina De Robertis helps us to see the world as strange as it is, again. We are taken into the home of the former president of an unnamed Latin American country, where he has invited journalists to discuss his legacy and democracy’s present hard times. He has endured much to attain democracy for his country, and his reputation as an imprisoned freedom fighter has become almost myth. As he speaks with the journalists gathered around him, he wonders whether to tell the secret of his survival during those long years of confinement: a frog. Illuminating a reality as strange as it is humane, The President and the Frog is a timely evocation of what humans have endured and can endure to attain a dream, and how luminous the path taken sometimes is.