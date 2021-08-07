Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Summer Hiring Heats Up

The graphic shown above is a massive granite wall that is part of the Canadian shield, a large area of exposed Precambrian igneous and high-grade metamorphic rocks that forms the ancient core of the North American continent (also known as the North American craton of “Laurentia”). Very little soil covers this expanse with only boreal forests able to survive due to the acidic excretions of their root systems which dissolve the rock creating nutrients and pathways for anchorage. As impressive as this is, the structure is found everywhere in northern Georgian Bay but also exists in the world of capital markets and narrative propaganda. Every time I chance upon a piece of the Shield rising out of the waters, its formidability is symbolic of the current inflation-deflation diatribe that dominates the investment strategy sessions of the major investment houses around the globe – and it always favours paper assets over hard assets and stocks and bonds over gold and silver. Irrespective of the rate of inflation or the absence of disinflation (which has driven valuations for stocks for decades) or the overvaluation of paper and undervaluation of hard, the media-centric stock hustlers always find a way to discourage investors away from the sanctity and safety of sound money and into the frivolous and fleeting sea of central bank intervention and interference. You have often heard me use the term “banco-politico cartel” to present the duality of conspiracy as one vile and scheming entity. There is a very fine line separating the agendas of banking and government but it all revolves around money, power, and control and the most effective way of avoiding insurrection and revolt by the citizenry is to erect a “Wall of Containment”, shuttering pro-fiat narratives off and away from the integrity and revelation provided by precious metals.