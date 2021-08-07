Cancel
Business

Week Ahead – Taper Debate in Focus

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blockbuster nonfarm payroll report has moved forward taper expectations and allowed the yield curve to steepen. The labor market recovery is accelerating as temporary layoffs and permanent job losses dramatically improve. Wall Street will pay close attention to Wednesday’s July inflation report which should show prices increased again. Persistent...

Businessactionforex.com

Inflation In The United States Slows Down. The Fed Will Not Reduce The Quantitative Easing Program

Last week the number of new jobless claims was 375,000 (previously 387,000) in the US. The labor market is slowly recovering. In July, the US producer price index increased more than expected as high inflation and strong demand, driven by the economic recovery, continue to damage supply chains. The producer price index increased by 7.8% within the last 12 months; this is the highest value since 2010. The US stock market ended Thursday’s trading in growth due to strengthening health care, technology, and consumer goods sectors. The Dow Jones and S&am;P 500 reached new all-time highs for the third session in a row. Inflation data remains the main leverage of the US Federal Reserve now. Although inflation in the United States has slowed down, the Fed will not reduce the quantitative easing (QE) program. Therefore, the major US indices are likely to continue rising until the next inflation statistics.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on in-line U.S. CPI

The greenback fell across the board in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday as the release of in-line U.S. CPI triggered speculation of whether the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy anytime soon. Reuters reported U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July but inflation overall remained historically high...
Businessactionforex.com

Will ‘King Dollar’ Reclaim its Throne as the Fed Tapers?

One by one, Fed officials are getting behind the idea that their asset purchases should be dialed back soon. Whether this is announced in September or November doesn’t matter much. What matters is that the Fed is years ahead of the ECB and BoJ in the normalization game. The dollar held its ground recently even as US yields crumbled, so it could really shine once tapering gets rolling and Congress delivers even more fiscal juice.
Business104.1 WIKY

Fed taper talk lifts dollar ahead of inflation test

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support. The greenback has already caught...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Taper Talk Approaching Fever Pitch, Dollar Edges Up Again

Fed officials heighten taper speculation, flag a decision is nearing; dollar stands tall. Optimism keeps stocks afloat even as yields rise, Delta concerns linger. Commodities on steadier footing but Fed tapering, demand uncertainty still weigh. Fed leaves little doubt tapering is coming soon. The first response by Fed policymakers to...
BusinessShareCast

Week ahead: Global consumer prices, UK GDP in focus

Financial markets' focus over the coming week will shift to readings on inflation pressures from different parts of the globe. First out, on Monday, will be readings on Chinese consumer and factory gate prices in July, followed by readings out of Germany and the US two days later. In the...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Extends Gains as Fed Taper Talk Continues Ahead of U.S. Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Wednesday morning in Asia. Investors now await U.S. inflation data, with bets increasing on strong data that would push the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin asset tapering sooner than expected. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other...
Businessactionforex.com

The US Dollar Edges Low Post-US Inflation

Currency markets remain in a holding pattern erring toward tapering and US Dollar strength. The US inflation data, which came in precisely on forecasts, gave no new impetus to send currency markets one way or the other. That saw some profit-taking on long US Dollar positioning wash through the market, and the dollar index retreated slightly, falling 0.19% to 92.90. Failure of the index’s resistance at the 93.20 double top and support at 92.60, its previous breakout, will signal the US Dollar’s next directional move.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Edges Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Reading

Gold edged higher on Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases across the United States and other countries spurred some safe-haven buying. The upside was capped by bets on early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,735.07 per ounce, after having declined for four straight sessions....
Businessactionforex.com

All Eyes On US CPI Report

Today’s main macro highlight will be the release of US CPI report at 13:30 BST. Economists expect CPI to show a slight moderation to 5.3% year-on-year in July from 5.4% in June, with core CPI seen easing to 4.3% from 4.5% previously. Depending on how the actual numbers deviate from these expectations, we might see the dollar, gold and stocks move sharply later in the day:
Marketsactionforex.com

Awaiting US CPI Data

Focus on US July CPI data due later today which could provide a clue as to when the Fed could start pulling back stimulus. German July Final CPI YoY reading confirmed its highest annual pace since 1993. Asia. South Korea July Unemployment Rate: 3.3% v 3.8%e. Singapore Q2 Final GDP...
Gas Priceactionforex.com

CPI Shapes Tapering Pace

A broad decline in the US dollar following a US inflation print that matched consensus highlights market uncertainty around the path of Fed rates. Comments from Evans and Barkin also underscore the rift at the FOMC. The 83 double barrier in USDX coincided with 1.17 support in EURUSD. US CPI...
Businesskitco.com

Germany's Bund yield eases as markets digest U.S. inflation data

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Thursday as markets continued to digest an easing of inflationary pressures in the United States, with Germany's benchmark Bund yield retreating further from a two-week high. Increases in U.S. consumer prices slowed in July, CPI data on...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia eyes steady start amid taper debate; bonds up

(Aug 12): Asian stocks look set for modest gains early Thursday after U.S. shares and Treasuries rose on signs of moderating inflation that reduced concerns about an imminent paring back of Federal Reserve stimulus. Futures edged up in Japan and Australia and were steady in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated...
Stocksactionforex.com

Markets Flat Ahead Of PPI

Everything is looking a little flat in financial markets on Thursday, with most of Europe seeing small gains and US futures a mixed bag ahead of the open. The week’s big data release gave the markets a small bump on Wednesday as it took some of the pressure off the central bank even if it doesn’t change its plans around tapering. Inflation being transitory is crucial to tightening of monetary policy is done in a gradual way and the CPI numbers aligned with the Fed’s narrative around price pressures this year.
Currencieswincountry.com

Dollar holds firm near 4-month high on Fed tapering bets

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held firm on Friday, staying near its highest level in four months against a basket of currencies as investors looked for more hints from the Federal Reserve on its plans to reduce monetary stimulus. The U.S. currency was underpinned by data, released on Thursday, showing...
Businessactionforex.com

Cliff Notes: the Foundation for Post-Delta Recovery Remains Strong

Key insights from the week that was. As Australia’s COVID-19 outbreak continued to challenge authorities this week, we received an update on the consequences for both businesses and households. NAB’s business survey signalled a sharp decline in both business conditions and confidence, down 14pts and 19pts respectively in July. Given...
Businessactionforex.com

US CPI Recap: Have Hopes of a Jackson Hole Taper Announcement Been Dashed?

Some traders were still holding out hopes that another scorching inflation print could spook the Fed into announcing its taper plan at Jackson Hole; with today’s data merely meeting expectations, those hopes may now be dashed. With Federal Reserve members growing increasingly hawkish following Friday’s strong NFP report, traders and...

