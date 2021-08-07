Cancel
Brazilian Priest Being Investigated for Hate Speech After Giving Anti-Gay Homily

By Angela Howard-McParland
newwaysministry.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brazilian Catholic priest is under investigation by state prosecutors after a video of his criticism against a gay journalist went viral. In a homily, Fr. Paulo Antônio Mueller referenced a 2020 viral video of a TV Globo reporter sending a message to his gay partner for Lovers’ Day, a Brazilian celebration of love and romance. The video had been widely re-shared around the holiday this year as well, Crux reported.

