Essential Quality can solidify his spot as the top 3-year-old in the country and establish himself as the horse to beat in next month's Travers Stakes when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Jim Dandy Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This son of Tapit has lost only once in seven career starts and validated the high expectations placed on him with last month's victory in the Belmont Stakes. With a win, Essential Quality would enter the Travers as the favorite to win the historic race known as the Midsummer Derby.