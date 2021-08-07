Cancel
Cars

AVA Wants To Put Art And Story Into Electric Vehicles

By James Morris
Forbes
 3 days ago
Electric cars have a bit of a problem. Apart from the torque and acceleration compared to internal combustion, they can be a bit boring. Tesla may lead the competition in key areas of technology, but what if all your friends have one too? This is what AVA hopes to combat in a series of electric car conversions that it calls its Signature range. Each one has a unique design and a story behind it, and some are even works of art.

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

