AVA Wants To Put Art And Story Into Electric Vehicles
Electric cars have a bit of a problem. Apart from the torque and acceleration compared to internal combustion, they can be a bit boring. Tesla may lead the competition in key areas of technology, but what if all your friends have one too? This is what AVA hopes to combat in a series of electric car conversions that it calls its Signature range. Each one has a unique design and a story behind it, and some are even works of art.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0