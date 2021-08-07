AVA Wants To Put Art And Story Into Electric Vehicles

The big cars of the future are begging to be electrified. Well over a year ago, back in the dark days of the first lockdown, Audi had to abandon an A8 outside my house. No-one was really going anywhere, and the big, gleaming black limousine got exceptionally dusty and quickly started to look rather sad. Every few days I would dutifully sit inside the impressive interior and start the ignition, triggering a sparkling Aladdin’s Cave of digital dials and read-outs as the car reassured me it was still alive.