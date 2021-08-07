Audubon water supply improves slightly, but water emergency remains in place

(Audubon) The city of Audubon remains under a water emergency until at least September 1st.

The order to conserve water in Audubon took effect June 7th. Mayor Barb Jacobsen updates KSOM/KS95.7 News on the city’s water status since that time. “We’re using less although our wells are still working more hours than we would like them to work, but it has improved slightly.”

Some of the requirements can be difficult to follow, but there has been good cooperation. “Our businesses really stepped up and for the most part came up with alternative plans for where they would get their water.” Jacobsen says, “People have been using the source down at our wastewater plant. We have a hose down there where they can pull water from a well that’s not kind of in our system.”

Mayor Jacobsen says it will take a lot more than just an inch of rain to make a big impact on the water supply. It hasn’t been discussed yet if the water emergency will be extended past September 1st.

The following actions continue be prohibited.