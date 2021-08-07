Audubon water supply improves slightly, but water emergency remains in place
(Audubon) The city of Audubon remains under a water emergency until at least September 1st.
The order to conserve water in Audubon took effect June 7th. Mayor Barb Jacobsen updates KSOM/KS95.7 News on the city’s water status since that time. “We’re using less although our wells are still working more hours than we would like them to work, but it has improved slightly.”
Some of the requirements can be difficult to follow, but there has been good cooperation. “Our businesses really stepped up and for the most part came up with alternative plans for where they would get their water.” Jacobsen says, “People have been using the source down at our wastewater plant. We have a hose down there where they can pull water from a well that’s not kind of in our system.”
Mayor Jacobsen says it will take a lot more than just an inch of rain to make a big impact on the water supply. It hasn’t been discussed yet if the water emergency will be extended past September 1st.
The following actions continue be prohibited.
- Watering Yards. The sprinkling, watering or irrigating of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, ground cover, plants, vines, gardens, vegetables, flowers, or any other vegetation.
- Washing Mobile Equipment. The washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, trailer-houses, railroad cars, or any other type of mobile equipment.
- Cleaning Outdoor Services. The washing of sidewalks, driveways, filling station aprons, porches, and other outdoor services.
- Cleaning Buildings. The washing of the outside of the dwellings; the washing of the inside and outside of office buildings.
- Cleaning Equipment and Machinery. The washing and cleaning of any business or industrial equipment and machinery.
- Ornamental Fountains. The operation of any ornamental fountain or other structure making a similar use of water.
- Swimming Pools. The swimming and wading pools not employing a filter and recirculating system.
- Fire Hydrants. The use of water from fire hydrants for any purpose other than fire suppression or other public emergency.
- Escape through Defective Plumbing. The escape of water through defective plumbing, which shall mean the knowing permission for defective plumbing to remain out of repair.
- Restaurants. The serving of drinking water in restaurants, cafeterias, or other food establishments unless requested by the individual. Penalties for violations will be $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for third and subsequent offenses.
