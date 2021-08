Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the U.S. reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even higher. Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Maine, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. To make this event accessible for all, NAMIWalks Maine will be both virtual, throughout the summer and fall, and in-person on Saturday, Oct. 9.