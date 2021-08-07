Virtual yoga boom breathes life into Maryland wellness studio after difficult year

DETROIT, MI—Yoga is a gentle and restorative way to calm your mind. Based on the national survey, 55% of people who did yoga have a better sleep. Over 85% said yoga helped reduce stress. There are some supportive gear, like blocks, blankets, and bolsters to help performing some poses that you might find difficult. The focus is on posture and breath, and those might help to pose longer and continue to breathe. No space for doing it at home? Here are 5 yoga studios around the town so you can have a better sleep at home!.