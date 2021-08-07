Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Xenia, OH

Greene County Fair ends today

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuHtG_0bKeuerG00

XENIA — The 182nd Greene County Fair is set to end today.

The fair kicked off Monday, August 2 at the Greene County Fairgrounds on 120 Fairground Road in Xenia.

A mix of rides, games, food, and other entertainment will still be running through tonight, according to event organizers.

At the fair’s first ever soft opening on Sunday, Kala Binton, Greene County Fair senior board member, told News Center 7′s Michael Gordon that the kids involved are excited to return.

“It has been so un-normal the last year and a half. I know the kids are so excited to be able to show their animals that they worked so hard on and their non-livestock projects that they worked so hard on,” Binton said.

Cole Harlow, a chicken showman, said he is excited to get ride the rides and have normal shows without masks.

The Greene County Fair even draws spectators for outside of the Miami Valley. Binton said between 55,000 and 70,000 people come to the fair each year. James Hannah, a Meigs County resident, said he liked the layout of the fair.

“It is laid out very nicely so far from what I have seen – very nice. Everything is right there where you can see it,” Hannah said.

The fair will open at 8 a.m. and closes following that evening’s grandstand event.

For more information, you can visit the fair’s website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
37K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Greene County, OH
Government
County
Greene County, OH
City
Xenia, OH
Xenia, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Un#Livestock#News Center#The Greene County Fair#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy