Greene County Fair ends today

XENIA — The 182nd Greene County Fair is set to end today.

The fair kicked off Monday, August 2 at the Greene County Fairgrounds on 120 Fairground Road in Xenia.

A mix of rides, games, food, and other entertainment will still be running through tonight, according to event organizers.

At the fair’s first ever soft opening on Sunday, Kala Binton, Greene County Fair senior board member, told News Center 7′s Michael Gordon that the kids involved are excited to return.

“It has been so un-normal the last year and a half. I know the kids are so excited to be able to show their animals that they worked so hard on and their non-livestock projects that they worked so hard on,” Binton said.

Cole Harlow, a chicken showman, said he is excited to get ride the rides and have normal shows without masks.

The Greene County Fair even draws spectators for outside of the Miami Valley. Binton said between 55,000 and 70,000 people come to the fair each year. James Hannah, a Meigs County resident, said he liked the layout of the fair.

“It is laid out very nicely so far from what I have seen – very nice. Everything is right there where you can see it,” Hannah said.

The fair will open at 8 a.m. and closes following that evening’s grandstand event.

For more information, you can visit the fair’s website.

