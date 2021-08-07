Cancel
Environment

‘Where are we going to go?’ Residents flee as fires reach Athens suburbs

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) – Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. By then, the fire at the foothills of Mount Parnitha had ripped...

