Big Rapids, MI

PASTOR'S PEN: Bonfires

By Pastor Ron Witbeck
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something about gathering around a ‘Bonfire’ that is so relaxing, especially when joined by family and friends. Then if you add a hotdog roasted over the open fire or a marshmallow melted then placed between a graham cracker and a chocolate candy, WOW!. ‘Bonfires’ — It doesn’t matter...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

ReligionMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Pastor's Column: A Factory of Idols

The prophet Isaiah asks, “Who would fashion a god or cast an image that can do no good?” (44:10). Now, today, most people would agree with that… we find the concept of worshiping something made by human hands absurd. Yet it would be wrong to thus assume that we no longer worship idols.
Mariposa, CAgoldrushcam.com

Pastor’s Corner Articles of Faith - Focused on Gnats While Choking on a Camel

July 27, 2021 - We turn to the fourth woe that Christ talks about in Matthew 23:23-24. In the previous verses, we read about woe number three, which was about the religious leaders of the time understanding of oath-taking. Jesus rebuked them and reminded them God is Lord over all and that making an oath is an oath under God no matter what. In other words, Christians are not to be people that cross their fingers behind their back when taking an oath. It is from that immediate context that we read verse the next woe.
Religionlakecountystar.com

PASTOR'S PEN: Walking away from Jesus, but where?

In 1995, there was a popular contemporary Christian song entitled “Jesus Freak.” Its topic was commitment to Jesus, even at great personal cost. The song, written and performed by DC Talk, included a stanza about John the Baptist and how he was beheaded by King Herod because John refused to compromise when it came to telling the truth.
Havre Daily News

Pastor's Corner: It is finished

On Sunday, July 18, I preached a message titled "It is finished." Here are my notes from that sermon: In John 19:30, Jesus declared: "It is finished." This was a declaration of a mighty, mighty victory. From that day forward, these final words from the cross would serve to change history. First of all, a mission was accomplished.
Food & Drinksclearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: Smoke season

It seems like we now have five seasons. We have spring, summer, smoke, fall and winter. The other four seasons all have their purpose, they have their good points and are necessary and productive. Smoke season doesn’t seem have any good points. There are fires, danger, loss of property and unpleasant or toxic breathing conditions. For many, smoke season has immediate negative effects. For others the negative effects will show up in our lungs later in life.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Prayer: Breakthrough to Communion With God

Prayer is arguably the most powerful force in the world; it is literally life-changing communion with God. Yet, most would agree that prayer is significantly underutilized. Why? Prayer requires energy, focus, discipline, and time. If it was easy, more people would pray, and believers would pray more consistently and perhaps even longer.
Religionsjmbc.org

From The Pastor’s Desk: “God’s Word”

“But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.”. One of the greatest challenges for believers is to be “doers of the word.” People can easily talk, but walking what we talk about is more arduous. To be “doers of the word,” we have to study and hear the word, for we cannot do what we do not know. (We know by studying and hearing.)
ReligionPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Pastor’s Place: Our daily bread

“This, then, is how you should pray. ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.’” – Matthew 6:9-13.
Superior, WItribuneledgernews.com

Longtime pastors leave Superior's Faith United Methodist Church

Jul. 27—Members of Faith United Methodist Church gathered Sunday, July 25, to say farewell to Pastors Joel and Barb Certa-Werner. The couple has been leading the church for 21 years. The couple moved to the Eau Claire area Monday, July 26 — Joel's birthday. He has been appointed pastor of...
Kentucky Statekentuckytoday.com

God’s calling and perfect timing mesh for new Ky. Baptist pastor

WHEATLEY, Ky. (KT) – Michael David knew there was a call on him to one day become a pastor but the timing never seemed quite right. The struggle, as they say, was real. “I always felt like, at some point, I’d serve as a pastor,” he said. “I first started feeling it about 10 years ago. I thought it would be when I retired. I work for the state so I was going to be relatively young – less than 50 – when I retired.”
Religionbigrapidsnews.com

Pastor's Pen: How does that bring glory to God?

We have a command from God to bring him glory. "Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God."(1 Cor.10:31) How does repeating lies and hateful statements bring God glory? Does that constant bitter attitude bring glory to God?. We need to...
Wilmington, VTDeerfield Valley News

OHW bonfire, bluegrass

WILMINGTON - A kickoff to Wilmington’s Old Home Week festivities will occur on Thursday, August 5, from 6 to 10 pm, with a bonfire and jam session at the Adams Farm along with local bluegrass band The Ridge Runners. Guests are encouraged to bring an instrument and lawn chairs or...
ReligionMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Pastor's Column: Walks on Water

It’s more than a clever cliché that was posted on Facebook – “My lifeguard walks on water! He really does walk on water!” Do you need a miracle? Look to the One who walks on water. (Matthew 14:22-32) THE MOUNTAIN OF PRAYER. After the miracle of the loaves and fishes,...
Centralia, MOfiresideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Seek Wisdom

“Look, I’m sending you out like sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as serpents and as innocent as doves.” Matthew 10:16 Jesus was telling His disciples that things were going to be difficult. They were going to encounter ‘wolves’, they were going to have to deal with people who were out to persecute them. The wolves were going to spread lies, twist the message, and flat out attack them. Jesus was warning them that it was not going to be easy. Which is why He told them to be shrewd and innocent. Jesus was telling His disciples that they needed Wisdom to navigate the challenges they are going to face out in the world. The Creator of all, was telling His followers to use wisdom to avoid the danger that will come their way.
Religioncornerstonebaptistchurch.org

The Gospel and the Church – Ephesians 2:19-22

Ephesians 2:19–22 (ESV) [19] So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, [20] built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone, [21] in whom the whole structure, being joined together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord. [22] In him you also are being built together into a dwelling place for God by the Spirit.
ReligionCheboygan Tribune

Pastor's Corner: Blessed are the peacemakers

Watching television has changed a lot in my lifetime. I remember watching in black and white with poor reception and there was no way to record a favorite program to watch later. If your favorite show was on at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, you better be ready. Now we...
ReligionIndependent Tribune

ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Seeing God’s face: a contradiction?

The Bible says God talked face to face with Moses. A few verses later it says we die if we see God’s face. Which is it?. Great question! First, let’s get a couple of those scriptures out in front so we may review what the Bible says exactly: “When all the people saw the pillar of cloud standing at the entrance of the tent, all the people would stand and worship, each at the entrance of his tent. So the LORD used to speak to Moses face to face, just as a man speaks to his friend.” (Exodus 33:10, 11, NASB) Then, “God further said, ‘You cannot see My face, for mankind shall not see Me and live!’” (Exodus 33:20) These verses seem to illustrate why people accuse the Bible of being filled with errors. Why would God contradict himself on such an important matter?
Glen Arbor, MItraverseticker.com

Beach Bards Bonfire

Listen to & share poetry, stories & music. The first hour is reserved especially for the younger set - kids have the opportunity to recite their favorite rhyme, joke or story - then the adult hour continues as the sun sets.

