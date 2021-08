There are an estimated 66,000 Iowans age 65 and older who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, and more than 73,000 family members who are caregivers. Whether a caregiver, a family member or friend of the person with Alzheimer’s, sometimes all that is needed is the ability to talk with others who understand what you are going through and can relate to your struggles and concerns and supply answers to questions that are raised. St. Anthony Regional Hospital is helping to bring those individuals together at their Alzheimer’s support group. They will be meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18 in the Carroll Public Library meeting room at 1:30 p.m.