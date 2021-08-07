Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Julia Peyton-Jones On The Joy Of Becoming A First-Time Mother In Her Sixties

By Julia Peyton-Jone s
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love the Christmas and the New Year holidays, and each January for the past decade, I’ve chosen to set out on a project that will challenge me. One year I quit smoking (40 cigarettes a day), on another occasion I stopped drinking alcohol, and once I gave up caffeine. And so it was, at the end of 2019, that I decided my assignment would be an answer to all those people who knew I’d gone to art school, and who asked me regularly whether I was drawing my daughter, Pia. The answer would be that not only was I drawing her, I was going to make a visual diary of our life together.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfh#The Serpentine Galleries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
AsiaThrive Global

The Time Of Mother: Chiyoko Shimakura #Japan

There are certain times when love has a way of coming at the right, time! There are times for moving into other facets of our lives. Moments for changing jobs, moving, and aligning oneself into a different path always have their certain time. That’s simply the reality of this thing, called life! Everything is consistently changing. Nothing ever stays the same!
Musicsoultracks.com

First Listen: Joy Denalane wants it to be "Forever"

(August 6, 2021) It has only been a quick minute since German based Joy Denalane most recently graced our First Listen column with the sophisticated ballad, “The Show” - a poignant piece about the maturation process. Denalane has more than proven herself as one of Germany's soul queens for two decades with 7 CDs that charted in the top 50 on the Swiss and Austrian charts, and the top 10 in Germany. And her musical range stretches from Afro pop to hip-hop and jazz. So, what does the singer/songwriter have up her artistic sleeve?
Tennismarketresearchtelecast.com

Maria Grazia Gamarra happy after becoming a mother for the second time

“Welcome to the world, Elena. 5-08-21 “, was the legend that Gamarra wrote next to the snapshot that in just a few minutes adds up to more than 9 thousand “likes”. Figures such as Patricia Barreto, Natalie Vértiz, Mario Hart and Karla Tarazona used the comments to express their best wishes.
Vogue

Tat London Founder Charlie Porter Married Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years In A Fuchsia Carolina Herrera Gown

I love parties, and I love love. So for me, a wedding is an excellent way to spend the day. My boyfriend and I had been together 10 years when he proposed, and in those 10 years we have been invited to quite a few friends’ weddings. Each one, to me, has been exquisite. I love the drinks, the canapés, the speeches – and, of course, the dancing. I can’t get enough of those checkered floors.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'The magic of life returning': Kate Garraway becomes teary-eyed as she goes to the theatre with her children for the first time since husband Derek Draper became sick from Covid-19

Kate Garraway welled up with tears on Tuesday as she went to the theatre with her children Darcey, 15, and William, 12, for the first time since her husband Derek Draper became sick with Covid-19. Her husband, 53, continues to recover at home from his lengthy battle with the illness...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Rihanna's Reaction to Becoming a Billionaire Is Pure Joy

Rihanna has officially joined the billionaire's club, and her reaction to the news is absolutely everything. Following the confirmation of her new status earlier this week, the singer celebrated with a shopping spree in New York City's NoHo neighborhood, where she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were approached by a paparazzo who asked, "Rih, self-made billionaire, what does that mean to you?"
EntertainmentVogue

The Best Hollywood Makeover Scenes Of All Time, Ranked

Is there a better, cheesier Hollywood trope than the makeover montage? Comedies and rom-coms love to take a leading star and give them a splashy new look – sometimes when they desperately need it, other times when they seriously don’t. But no matter what the end result, you can’t deny it’s highly entertaining to watch someone go from an “ugly duckling” (however the movie defines that) to a beautiful swan. But not all transformations are equal; some are well-done, others are lazy. So, Vogue is looking back on 20 iconic movie makeovers and rating them on a scale from 1 (bad) to 5 (good).
Dodson, MTphillipscountynews.com

My mother enjoyed her time at the PC Fair!

For starters, my Chicago Bulls are one of the most improved teams on paper after the first week of NBA Free Agency, the U.S. was pretty dominant at the 2020 Olympic Games, racking up a total of 113 medals, 39 of which were gold. China was second in the medal count, winning a total of 88 (38 gold), and the Phillips County Fair was held in Dodson!
Books & LiteratureVogue

Jamie Hawkesworth’s Latest Coffee Table Volume Is A Love Song To The British Isles

As a young photographer new to London, Jamie Hawkesworth knew the best way to hone his craft was to “hit the streets” and start photographing people. Every weekend, he would turn up at King’s Cross or Euston stations, pick a place he liked the sound of – be it Hartlepool or Land’s End – and set off on the train with a Snickers and a cup of tea, to spend several days taking portraits of what he found.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Post-Olympics Hairstyle Has Summer Written All Over It

Simone Biles recently made her way back to the states after supporting Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. Shortly after making it home, the athlete shared a few snaps of her new hairstyle — waist-length knotless box braids with wavy ends — via Instagram, and we can't think of a more perfect style to round out the summer with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy