Julia Peyton-Jones On The Joy Of Becoming A First-Time Mother In Her Sixties
I love the Christmas and the New Year holidays, and each January for the past decade, I’ve chosen to set out on a project that will challenge me. One year I quit smoking (40 cigarettes a day), on another occasion I stopped drinking alcohol, and once I gave up caffeine. And so it was, at the end of 2019, that I decided my assignment would be an answer to all those people who knew I’d gone to art school, and who asked me regularly whether I was drawing my daughter, Pia. The answer would be that not only was I drawing her, I was going to make a visual diary of our life together.www.vogue.co.uk
Comments / 0