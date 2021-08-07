FROM THE OPINION PAGE — Mountain memories cradled in love of family on the great Decoration Day

Good morning 805. I need your guys’ advice. So I come from a family of 5, 4 girls and our little brother was the only boy. Our little brother passed away at the age of 29 from Covid in July of 2020. He was married for 2 years to a woman who was awful. She took advantage of our brother having such a big heart. Long story short she was somewhat of a gold digger. She would make him buy her things that were ridiculous expensive and my brother was so in love with her, that he would let her treat him like ish. She knew how to manipulate him. Well our little brother was cremated and his ashes were given to his wife. About 6 months after his death she got remarried. We found out through social media. Our family’s goal is to get our little brother’s ashes back home. We’ve tried to have a civil conversation with her and asked her for them and out of pettiness she said no. She never loved our brother and it’s quite obvious. We don’t care what she does with her life or who she does it with. I don’t know if there’s a legal avenue to obtaining his remains or if there’s anything else we can do. We are willing to do almost anything to get his ashes back home with my parents.