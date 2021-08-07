FROM THE OPINION PAGE — Mountain memories cradled in love of family on the great Decoration Day
The second Sunday in August – there was nothing quite like it. Oh, Christmas was still Christmas and it would never be replaced. Gift giving and visiting and the snow and “shushing” around on the slick sidewalks and roads were always going to be special along with the Christmas story, the star and the greatest gift of all. And then Easter was maybe the most important day on the calendar when there was more visiting although the weather was usually much better and the special sacrifice made for all of us was uppermost in several minds. It was also more of a “dress up” day which was very popular with most of the family – but not all. There were some differences of opinion there.www.bdtonline.com
Comments / 0