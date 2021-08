A Democrat Texas judge has temporarily blocked the arrest of Texas House Democrats who fled the state to deny Republicans quorum on their voting reforms bills. In the order, Travis County Judge Brad Urrutia banned Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan from 'detaining, confining, or otherwise restricting a Texas House Democrat's movement without his or her consent,' as well as 'issuing any warrant or other instruments' that would lead to their confinement.