Luria reminds that the special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act runs until August 15

shoredailynews.com
 3 days ago

Congresswoman Elan Luria reports that the special enrollment period to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace runs until August 15. During this period, you can purchase health insurance or change your plan for 2021. Please visit HealthCare.gov before August 15 to purchase coverage, compare plans,...

