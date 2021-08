Halloween Time is just about to arrive at the Disneyland Resort, but merchandise and decorations have already made their way to Walt Disney World! There’s treats galore for all the good boys and ghouls, from the popular Loungefly bags and Spirit Jerseys to themed toys and even some actual candies. Let’s take a look at what new Halloween merchandise is now available at Walt Disney World. But you can bet that the Disneyland items will look very similar and in many cases be the same.