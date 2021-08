Ex-Chelsea assistant manager and former player Jody Morris is in talks with Championship side Swansea City over becoming their new head coach, according to reports. Morris played for Chelsea between 1996-2003, having come through the youth academy. The former midfielder went on to work at the Blues' academy from 2014-2018 before becoming Frank Lampard's assistant manager at Derby in 2018 before returning to Chelsea in the same role a year later.