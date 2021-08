The AGPC has confirmed that it will promote the Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport at Phillip Island on October 22-24, the same date the circuit was meant to host MotoGP. It will be the first event the AGPC has run in its entirety since the Australian MotoGP round in 2019, with the 2020 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix being cancelled mid-way through the weekend, while both the F1 and MotoGP events were cancelled this year due to the global health crisis.